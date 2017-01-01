Mobile app tracks binge eating triggers
By Alexandra Jones
Drexel awarded $30 million towards community and education programs
By Walker Alexander
The advancements of 3D printing
By Roselyne Grieve
Pursuing passions
By Daniel Guyton
Weekly Poll
Men’s and women’s swimming sweeps in Newark, NJ
By Meaghan Geatens
Both the men’s and women’s Drexel University swimming teams blew their competition out of the water Jan. 15 as they swept their opponents. For the men, that meant defeating the New Jersey Institute of Technology… Continued
Elon picks up second win against Drexel
By Christopher Markowitz
Having already been defeated by them at home Jan. 6, the Drexel University women’s basketball team lost 75-65 on the road against Elon University Jan. 15, giving the Phoenix a regular season sweep of the… Continued
Dragons derail Delaware for first conference win
By Nick Maloney
Amidst the grind of league play, where packed schedules and improving talent league-wide can be exhausting for a team as youthful as the Drexel University men’s basketball squad, the added intrigue of a rivalry game… Continued
Wrestling drops matches against Harvard and Stanford
By Peter Sandilos
The Drexel University wrestling team took part in two matchups this past weekend. The Dragons, who are currently ranked No. 25, went up against No. 7 Cornell University Jan. 13 and No. 17 Stanford University… Continued
‘Toni Erdmann’ marks Maren Ade’s breakthrough moment
By Devan Suber
The movie “Toni Erdmann” has the kind of plot you’d expect from an Adam Sandler movie: father surprises his workaholic daughter, she rebuffs him, he reappears in disguise to play pranks on her and in… Continued
Cherry Glazerr offers new take on grunge at PhilaMOCA
By Juli McCue
At just 19 years old, Clementine Creevy has a recurring role in the series “Transparent,” modeled for Saint Laurent and single-handedly created her band Cherry Glazerr from her Los Angeles bedroom. It hurts a little… Continued
Netflix adopts Snicket’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’
By Josh Weiss
Despite the harsh and unforgiving nature that is the human experience, Netflix is a place that can offer a new lease on life — a phrase which here has nothing to do with the renting… Continued
Radio 104.5 ‘Winter Jawn’: Jammin in January
By Matthew Coakley
Radio 104.5, Philly’s alternative music station, held its seventh annual Winter Jam festival Jan. 15. Radio 104.5 is known for its free outdoor “block party” concerts, held once a month each summer, but every winter… Continued
Drexel announces lineup for Winterfest concert
By Caylie Landerville
Many students were wondering what happened to Drexel’s annual Fall Fest concert this year. Little did they know Drexel’s own Dragon Concert Series group had something different in store to surprise students with: the first… Continued
Steve Gunn to bring mesmerizing guitar skills to PhilaMOCA
By Brian Cruice
Guitarist Steve Gunn is picking up steam, or at least that’s what the past two years show. Since signing to Matador Records in 2015, Gunn has released a collaborative EP with label mate Kurt Vile… Continued
Crime Report for Jan. 1 to Jan. 14
By The Triangle News Desk
The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Jan. 1 and Jan. 14. All information included in this report is… Continued
Spiker’s new philosophy is already paying off for Drexel
By Adam Hermann
The first drawn charge of the Zach Spiker era would have made Bruiser Flint’s head explode. Spiker, the new head coach of Drexel University men’s basketball team, is a team-first man. He says often that… Continued
EMS assaulted more than firefighters
By Camille Prairie
The rate of assault-related injuries was 14 times higher for paramedics than firefighters in 2010, according to researchers at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health. Jennifer Taylor and her team of researchers received a… Continued
Employee merit raises cut due to decreased income
By Gina Vitale
Due to decreased income from smaller class sizes, Drexel University faculty and staff will not receive merit increases in 2017, according to an email sent by President John A. Fry on Dec. 16. A 2-percent… Continued
PWS receives 18 health violations
By Walker Alexander
Pizza Wings Steaks, the popular restaurant and pizzeria, was temporarily ordered to cease operations following a Department of Public Health report that included multiple health violations. Following the inspection, a sign was placed in the… Continued
Obama: The farewell address you won’t hear
By Robert Zaller
What comes with a new administration is an inaugural speech and a State of the Union address. Relieved of the baggage of campaign promises, the new president announces what his (or, someday, her) plans really… Continued