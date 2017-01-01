Spiker’s new philosophy is already paying off for Drexel
By Adam Hermann
EMS assaulted more than firefighters
By Camille Prairie
PWS receives 18 health violations
By Walker Alexander
Obama: The farewell address you won’t hear
By Robert Zaller
All I want for Christmas is freedom of speech
By Justin Roczniak
Should colors belong to people?
By Roselyne Grieve
A two-state solution for Israel
By Rudi Weinberg
Wrestling finishes twelfth at Southern Scuffle
By Peter Sandilos
The Drexel University wrestling team took to the mat at the Southern Scuffle, held in Chattanooga, Tennessee Jan 1. Drexel and 22 other schools were present on this New Year’s Day match. The Dragons wrestled… Continued
Men sweep Ephs, women lose 7-2
By Carly Helfand
The number nine ranked Drexel University men’s squash team swept the No. 18 Williams College Ephs Saturday Dec. 3. With the win, the Dragon’s extended their win streak to four and improved their record to… Continued
Dragons bounce back and bury the Huskies
By Christopher Markowitz
After having its seven game winning streak snapped in a 48-45 home loss to Elon University Jan. 6, the Drexel University women’s basketball team responded with a 63-33 blowout on the road against Northeastern University… Continued
‘Having the time of your life’ at ‘Mamma Mia! The Musical’
By Matthew Coakley
The cast of “Mamma Mia!” dazzled the audience Dec. 27 at the Merriam Theater in Philadelphia. The show is currently on its farewell North American tour, having stopped in Philly for a short time frame… Continued
‘Elle’ explores controversial topic with grace and nuance
By Devan Suber
It’s the kind of opening you aren’t likely to forget anytime soon: as the credits fade out, the camera lingers on a cat watching dispassionately as its owner, middle-aged Parisian businesswoman Michele Leblanc (Isabelle Huppert)… Continued
‘Assassin’s Creed’ falls flat, video game fans disappointed
By David Hagelgans
Video games, aside from a few exceptions, do not usually translate well onto the big screen. Unfortunately for Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, this held true for their adaptation of “Assassin’s Creed.” Based on Ubisoft’s… Continued
Adam Driver excels in character drama ‘Paterson’
By Devan Suber
Taken in broad strokes, “Paterson” doesn’t sound like much of a film. It follows a week in the life of a bus driver named Paterson, played by Adam Driver. He wakes up, goes on his… Continued
‘Down in Heaven’ with Chicago’s Twin Peaks at UT
By Matthew Coakley
I saw a lot of great shows in 2016, and I couldn’t have asked for a better one to punctuate the year’s end. Chicago indie darlings Twin Peaks made a stop at Union Transfer Dec.… Continued
Drexel professor’s tweet about “White Genocide” sparks controversy
By Walker Alexander
Drexel University faculty member George Ciccariello-Maher is the center of a Twitter controversy after tweeting to his 10,500 followers Dec. 24 at 10:48 p.m.: “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.” This tweet has… Continued
Drexel Professor issues statement on “White Genocide” tweet
By Walker Alexander
At 10:48 p.m. Dec. 24, Drexel University Professor George Ciccariello-Maher tweeted: “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.” Over the next 36 hours, a variety of news outlets and blogs reported on the tweet,… Continued
Holiday cheer in the heart of the city
By Maggie Fedorocsko
Philadelphia’s annual Christmas Village opened Nov. 24, and once again Philadelphians can get in the holiday spirit through exploring the German culinary offerings, handcrafted gifts, ice-skating and light displays at City Hall. One of the… Continued
Programs offer opportunities for global education and work
By Claire Davis
One of Drexel University’s official learning priorities is to make students competent international citizens, and it is the goal of the Office of International Programs to provide students with the opportunity to get academic, research… Continued
Drexel advertisement campaign highlights student passion
By Gina Vitale
Ambition can’t wait. That’s both the title of Drexel University’s newly minted ad campaign, and the message communications officials hope to instill in prospective students who encounter the university’s bus wrapping and digital billboard advertisements… Continued
Honoring transgender lives
By Alexandra Alsid
Drexel University raised the transgender flag Nov. 18 for the institution’s 17th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, which began in 1999 in San Francisco following the death of transgender woman of color, Rita Hester. Since… Continued
Students criticize new add/drop period
By Shreya Dundumalla
In fall 2016, Drexel University Provost M. Brian Blake altered the institution’s add/drop policy, reducing the amount of time students had to add, drop and withdraw from courses. The add/drop period ended after Week 1… Continued
Crime Report for Oct. 19 to Nov. 26
By The Triangle News Desk
The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Oct. 19 and Nov. 26. All information included in this report is… Continued