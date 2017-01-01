Featured this week

Men sweep Ephs, women lose 7-2

The number nine ranked Drexel University men’s squash team swept the No. 18 Williams College Ephs Saturday Dec. 3. With the win, the Dragon’s extended their win streak to four and improved their record to… Continued

Honoring transgender lives

Drexel University raised the transgender flag Nov. 18 for the institution’s 17th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, which began in 1999 in San Francisco following the death of transgender woman of color, Rita Hester. Since… Continued