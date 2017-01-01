Featured this week

FBI investigates student email scam

Weekly Poll

Are you ready for Trump?

View Results
Photo courtesy Drexel University Emergency Medical Services

EMS assaulted more than firefighters

By

The rate of assault-related injuries was 14 times higher for paramedics than firefighters in 2010, according to researchers at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health. Jennifer Taylor and her team of researchers received a… Continued

Benjamin Ahrens The Triangle

PWS receives 18 health violations

By

Pizza Wings Steaks, the popular restaurant and pizzeria, was temporarily ordered to cease operations following a Department of Public Health report that included multiple health violations. Following the inspection, a sign was placed in the… Continued