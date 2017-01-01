Featured this week

Dragon Concert Series hosts Lil Uzi Vert at the Armory for WinterFest

Do you know anyone who has been personally affected by the immigration ban?

Making America divided again

Everyone said it couldn't be done: there was no possible way that Donald Trump could follow up on his racist policies, including building a wall on the Mexican border and instituting a Muslim ban.

From President to President

On Jan 27, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim majority countries. Travel into the United States for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Sudan and Yemen became prohibited,

How the immigration ban will worsen unity

On January 27, President Donald Trump issued executive order entitled, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States," a severe directive that restricts migration from seven Muslim-majority countries concerning "extreme vetting."

On whitehouse.gov

In the age of digitalization and social media, science is available to everyone — at least, that was the case until Donald Trump took office. Just hours after Trump's inauguration, word got out that several

Update on Drexel University vending

A contract to lease the space in the Papadakis Integrated Sciences Building along Chestnut Street, formerly occupied by Seasons, is nearing completion, according to an email from Rita LaRue, Drexel University's vice president of campus