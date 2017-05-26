Chance, Phoenix, Gambino to headline Governors Ball

It’s time to kick off the summer concert festival series with the seventh annual Governors Ball music festival in the Big Apple, New York City.

This year holds yet another stellar lineup as well as all the other attractions and experiences that make the Governors Ball one of the premiere music festivals on the East Coast. Thousands will flock to Randall’s Island June 2 to 4 to see the likes of Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Childish Gambino and many others.

This year’s lineup is stacked.

Let’s take a quick run through some of the highlights from each day. On Friday, June 2, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires are a can’t miss performance under the Bacardi tent. Then later in the evening, LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang will be performing a DJ set before Lorde takes to the Gov Ball NYC stage. If Lorde is not your thing, indie powerhouse Beach House will be on the Big Apple stage. Both acts wrap up before Chance the Rapper’s headlining set to close the day so you can’t go wrong!

Early-ish on Saturday, June 3, two indie studs, Car Seat Headrest and Local Natives will be bringing it on the Big Apple stage. Then at the end of the day, festival-goers will be faced with one of the toughest decisions ever: Phoenix or Childish Gambino. The french band is working up to the release of their new album “Ti Amo,” their latest album since “Bankrupt!” was released back in 2013.

On the other hand, Gambino struck gold with his album “Awaken, My Love!” a throwback R&B album that is a major departure from his previous rap albums. With a scarce number of tour dates on the horizon, Gambino might be the prudent choice but Phoenix playing hits from “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix”? It’s a real tricky decision!

Sunday, June 4, closes out Governors Ball strong. Ron Gallo, The Orwells and Parquet Courts are all performing on the Gov Ball NYC stage. The stage might not be well suited to these smaller indie acts but hey, we shall see. Then later Mac DeMarco will be playing some tunes from his great new album “This Old Dog” on the Honda Stage. Oldies but goodies Franz Ferdinand and the Avalanches will be playing at the same time in the early evening. Choosing between the “Take Me Out” boys and the cherished DJ act will be difficult, maybe flip a coin?

Outside of the music there is plenty to keep you occupied. Artists will be signing autographs, Vitamin Water will be giving out drinks and mini-golf will be played. Hopefully the weather will comply and everybody will have a grand ol’ time! Some tickets are still available for Sunday as of May 25.

Hope to see you there!