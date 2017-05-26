Entertainment and Arts Society hosts second annual Night of the Arts event

The Entertainment and Arts Society hosted the second annual Night of the Arts May 19 in the URBN Center Annex. The event was once again designed to be a way for students to network with each other while showcasing and celebrating the many different forms of art that Drexel University students of all majors have created.

Throughout the night, there was no shortage of art to experience. Each room had something to offer. The lobby had tables set up for MAD Dragon Music Group, Drexel’s The Good Idea Fund and Sony Music U. There was also a table that had a raffle which gave guests the opportunity to win various type of prizes.

The lobby also featured performances from Drexel acapella groups 8 to the Bar and the Cleftomaniacs. As you walked further into the building you could see the visual art on the walls from the following students: Kaci Kwiatek, Ben Scofield, Andrew Bannout, Marissa Fu, Cory Schneiders, Hasala Ariyaratne, Alexa Perillo, Oliva Ganz, Rose Griebenow, Abby Wolanin, Kylie Stetler, Cali Chesterman, Ashley Gellman, Ingrid Nuttle, Autumn Simpson, Michelle Myers and Ge Wang.

The Annex’s screening room was used to view the short films that were being featured. The short films that were screened throughout the event were “The Juggernaut” by Siddharth Jha, “Unfiltered #notsorry” (Ep. 3) by Joy Weir, “Home for Thanksgiving” by Tristan Alan, “The One Lyric Video” by TIOGA, “Sickly Love” by Angel Vergez, “Press A” by Joshua Peffley, “Returning” by Laurel Gabel, Office by Nathaniel Jones and three short films by Kevin Quinn: “Boring,” “The Girl With the Nose Ring” and “Instinct.”

All night, the Black Box Theater featured performances by some of the many talented groups and clubs that Drexel has to offer. The Drexel Players kicked it off with a reading of “Ghost Buddies” written by Billy Ambrose and Liv Shoup. It was followed up with two stand-up comedy routines by students Jeffrey Poirier and The Triangle’s own former Arts and Entertainment Editor Shane O’Connor.

Next up was a short set by the incredibly talented prog-rock band Shy and a spoken word performance by Cody Mattson. Dance performances came next. The first dance group to perform was the Broad Street Baadshahz, an all-male award-winning South Asian fusion dance team. Drexel Dance Majors students Stephanie Giuliani and Helen Cheon performed their own choreography for “Repeating Patterns.” Allie Souza and Rose Graziul performed their choreography for “Okay.” There was then another comedy performance by the Drexel Football Team, the university’s improv comedy group.

The Night of the Arts once again ended by putting on a concert with some of the most popular Drexel bands, each playing a 30-minute set. The first to go up was singer-songwriter Henri Tyler with his band the Bird Dogs. The next to perform was indie rock band TIOGA, in which Tyler also plays. The night concluded with an amazing performance from Lexi Campion’s alternative rock outfit Grayling.

It was great to see what creative pieces Drexel students have been working on all semester. The Entertainment and Arts Society and in particular the president of the organization, Elizabeth Hoffman, should be proud of themselves for putting on such a great and successful event.