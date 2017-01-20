Crime Report for Jan. 1 to Jan. 14

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Jan. 1 and Jan. 14. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Drexel Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (2)

Jan. 8, 2:30 a.m. 3000 block of Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male snatched paper money from the complainant’s hand and fled west on Market Street

Jan. 11, 7:50 p.m. 3500 block of Race Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported having been approached by two unknown males. One male produced a knife and took cash from the complainant’s pocket and fled on foot. There were no injuries.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Jan. 5, 10 Shurs Ln.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported having been touched inappropriately by a staff member while receiving treatment at the medical facility.

ASSAULT (4)

Jan. 8, 10:30 p.m. 100 block of N. 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that, after a verbal dispute with the complainant’s roommate, the roommate made a verbal threat to kill the them.

Jan. 9, 200 block of N. Broad Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported having been assaulted while performing their duties. There were minor injuries to complainant.

Jan. 9, 6:43 p.m. 3300 block of Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported having been assaulted on a SEPTA bus by an unknown female. There were no visible injuries to complainant.

Jan. 11, 6:20 p.m. 3100 block of Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that a male known to pointed a handgun at the complainant during a verbal dispute.

BURGLARY (1)

Jan. 13, 2:37 a.m. 3200 block Lancaster Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a Drexel student after entering the Armory in an unknown manner, taking property of another and vandalizing the interior of the armory.

THEFT (3)

Jan. 2, 7 to 7:50 p.m. 3100 block of Baring Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s automobile in unknown manner and took a cell phone and credit cards that were left in view.

Jan. 4, 12 a.m. to 2:16 p.m. 3100 block of Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) forced open the hood of complainant’s automobile and took the battery.

Jan. 5, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s unsecured office and took a laptop computer.

Jan. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s office and took an iPhone from an unsecured desk.

Jan. 12, 9 to 10:30 p.m. 3300 block of Market Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) removed cash from the complainant’s wallet that was left unattended in a common area.

Jan. 14, 4:45 p.m. 3200 block of Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown male riding a bike rode past the complainant and snatched an Iphone from the complainant’s hand.

VANDALISM (2)

Jan. 1, 12:22 p.m. 3100 block of JFK Boulevard

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male broke the mirror on the complainant’s bus during a verbal dispute.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12, 3100 block of Powelton Avenue

A Drexel affiliate reported that the passenger side and mirror of the complainant’s automobile was damaged in an unknown manner.

DRUGS (1)

Jan. 11, 11:56 p.m. Unit S. 34th Street

Drexel Police arrested two non-Drexel affiliates after they were found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

During the period of Jan. 1 and Jan. 14, there were three (3) Policy Violations for Alcohol, two (2) Policy Violations for Weapons and One (1) Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.