Crime Report from March 25 to April 24

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Division of Public Safety between March 25 and April 24. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or DPS incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

April 19, 9:35 p.m. 4300 block of Wallace Street

A Drexel student reported having been assaulted by three unknown males who knocked the complainant to the ground and took the complainant’s iPhone and wallet. The complainant was treated at Presbyterian Hospital for their injuries.

ASSAULT (2)

April 12, 12:06 a.m. 3300 block of Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported having been assaulted by an unknown male after being involved in a verbal confrontation with this male.

April 18, 1 a.m. 3175 JFK Blvd.

A Drexel student reported having been threatened with bodily harm by the complainant’s roommate after being involved in a verbal dispute.

THEFT (11)

Nov. 2016 to March 2017, 3200 block of Pearl Street

A Drexel student reported that a student known to the complainant used credit card information to make numerous unauthorized purchases.

March 25 to April 23, unknown block of N. 33rd Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s bicycle that was secured to a bike holder with a U lock.

April 10, 4 to 9 p.m. 3100 block of Chestnut Street

Two Drexel students reported that unknown person(s) took a backpack containing a laptop computer and wallets belonging to both students after the items were left unattended in a classroom.

April 11, 1:40 p.m. 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown male took consumer items and fled from the store without paying for these items.

April 11, 6 to 6:30 p.m. 3500 block of Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that unknown person(s) took cash and personal property that was left unattended and in view in a common area.

April 14 to 17, 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) took a credit card from the complainant’s secured desk without sign of force and made unauthorized purchases using the card.

April 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 200 block of N. Broad Street

A Drexel employee reported that unknown person(s) took a credit card from the complainant’s wallet that was left in a secure room and made unauthorized purchases with the card.

April 16, 2 to 10 a.m. 3300 Spring Garden St.

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s bicycle that was secured to a railing with a cable lock.

April 17, 6:10 to 6:25 p.m. 3300 Race St.

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s bicycle that was left unattended and unsecured outside of the complainant’s residence hall.

April 23, 7:30 7:45 p.m. 3175 JFK Blvd.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) took a bag containing tools and batteries that was left unattended in a public area.

April 23 to 24, 3300 block of Arch Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the registration plate from the rear of the complainant’s motorcycle.

VANDALISM (2)

April 11, 10:20 to 10:36 p.m. 1400 block of Vine Street

Drexel Security reported that unknown person(s) threw a rock through the first floor window of a Drexel owned clinic.

April 24, 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3300 block of Race Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) broke the mirrors off of the complainant’s motorcycle.

During the period of March 25 and April 24 there were six policy violations for Alcohol and two policy violations for Drugs reported. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.