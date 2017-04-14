Crime Report for March 27 to April 7

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Division of Public Safety between March 27 and April 7. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or DPS incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (2)

October 2016, unknown location

A Drexel student reported having been sexually assaulted by a student known to the complainant.

March 6, 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel employee reported having been inappropriately groped by a person known to the complainant.

ASSAULT (1)

April 3, 10:50 p.m. 400 block of N. 32nd Street

A female Drexel student reported having been struck in the back of the head by one of two unknown females who passed by the complainant.

THEFT (11)

March 27, 12:15 to 12:25 p.m. unknown block of S. 33rd Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s iPhone from the front seat of his automobile where the phone was left unattended and unsecured.

March 28 to April 4, 200 block of N. 34th Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) forced open a vending machine and removed cash from the coin box.

March 31 to April 2, 3175 JFK Boulevard

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s room and gaming equipment was taken from the room.

April 3 to 4, 3300 block of Race Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s mountain bike that was secured to a bike rack with a chain lock.

April 4 to 5, 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s backpack containing a laptop computer and headphones that was left unsecured in a common area.

April 5, 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. 3100 block of Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s backpack which contained a laptop computer and credit cards that was left unattended in a common area.

April 5, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. 3000 block of Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s mountain bike that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

April 6, 3500 block of Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that a person known to the complainant entered the complainant’s business and removed cash from the coat pockets of other customers.

April 6, 12 to 1:30 p.m. 3400 block of Filbert Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s bicycle that was secured to a fence with a cable lock.

April 8, 9:50 to 10:15 a.m. 3300 block of Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took cash from the complainant’s purse that was left unattended in an unsecured locker.

April 10, 7:53 p.m. 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person cut a security cable attached to an iPhone 6 and fled the store with the phone.

VANDALISM (3)

April 5 to 6, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. 3200 block of Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that the side mirror to the complainant’s automobile was broken off in an unknown manner.

April 4 to 6, 200 block of N. 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that the passenger side mirror to the complainant’s automobile was broken off in an unknown manner.

April 6, 1:07 a.m. 3200 block of Winter Street

Drexel Police officers on patrol discovered that side mirrors were broken from vehicle doors in unknown manner.

DRUGS (2)

March 29, 11:29 a.m. 100 block of N. 32nd Street

Drexel Police arrested a Drexel student after the student was found to be in possession of a quantity of narcotics during a room search.

April 10, 7:40 p.m. 3400 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate was cited by Drexel Police after the affiliate was found to be in possession of marijuana during a vehicle investigation.

DUI (1)

April 7, 4:45 pm. 3100 block of Powelton Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate for DUI after the complainant was involved in an automobile accident and struck a tree.

During the period covered in this report, there were two (2) policy violations for alcohol. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.