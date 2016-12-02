Crime Report for Oct. 19 to Nov. 26

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Oct. 19 and Nov. 26. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or DPS incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Nov. 13, 400 block of North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported having been raped by a male known to the student.

Nov. 14, 200 block of South Melville Street

A Drexel student reported having been sexually assaulted by a male student known to the student.

ASSAULT (3)

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, 200 block of North 34th Street

Several Drexel students reported having been assaulted by a male student known to the students.

Nov. 7, 1:20 p.m. South 33rd Street

A Drexel student reported having been approached by an unknown male that made a comment about the student’s hat and then assaulted the student. The complainant received minor facial injuries.

Nov. 11, 2900 block of Chestnut Street

Philadelphia Police arrested a Drexel student after it was determined that the student caused a risk to others while flying a drone in restricted air space.

THEFT (10)

Between Oct. 19 and Nov. 12, 100 block of No. 34th Street

A complainant reported that a package sent to the complainant’s daughter (Drexel student) was delivered to the residence hall but never received by the complainant’s daughter.

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 14, 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the student’s bicycle that was secured in a rear courtyard with a cable lock.

Nov. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 3100 block of Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the student’s bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a chain lock.

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, 3000 block of Ludlow Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) took the affiliate’s automobile that was left parked and locked.

Nov. 10, 4:42 p.m. 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that an unknown male took merchandise from the bookstore and fled the building without paying for the item.

Nov. 13, 5 p.m. to 6:51 p.m. 3300 block of Market Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the student’s wallet containing cash and credit cards that was left unattended on a table in a common area.

Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 3200 Market St.

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the student’s bicycle that was left unsecured in a bike rack.

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the student’s bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. 100 block of North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the student’s iPhone that was left unattended in a common area.

Nov. 23, South 34th Street

A Drexel employee reported that unknown person(s) took two wheel covers from the employee’s automobile.

400 block of No. 38th Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) entered the student’s automobile that was left unlocked and took a GPS device that was left in view.

VANDALISM (3)

Nov. 9, 200 No. 34th Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) wrote offensive material on the whiteboard outside of a student’s room.

Nov. 14, 1:56 p.m. 3300 block of Market Street

A Drexel staff member reported that unknown person(s) wrote inappropriate and offensive material on a wall in a study room.

Nov. 21, 7:14 p.m. 3100 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported observing that unknown person(s) wrote graffiti on the bathroom stall door.

OTHER OFFENSES (3)

Nov. 12, 4:41 p.m. 3500 block of Lancaster Avenue

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after the person was found to be wanted for Violation of Probation.

Nov. 16, 6:51 p.m. 400 block of No. 32nd Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after the person was observed operating an automobile while intoxicated.

Nov. 26, 1:05 a.m. 400 block of No. 36th Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after the person was stopped for traffic violations and a quantity of illegal drugs were found in the person’s automobile.

During the period covered in this report, there were four Policy Violations for Alcohol and three Policy Violations for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.