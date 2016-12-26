Breaking News: Drexel professor’s tweet about “White Genocide” sparks controversyDrexel Professor issues statement on “White Genocide” tweet

Drexel Professor issues statement on “White Genocide” tweet

December 26, 2016 by

CCTV America Youtube

CCTV America YouTube

At 10:48 p.m. Dec. 24, Drexel University Professor George Ciccariello-Maher tweeted: “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.”

Over the next 36 hours, a variety of news outlets and blogs reported on the tweet, and Ciccariello-Maher received numerous responses, many of them death threats. A Drexel University statement labelled the tweets “utterly reprehensible, and deeply disturbing” Sunday night.

Ciccariello-Maher responded to The Triangle’s inquiry about the incident in an email Dec. 26. What follows is the professor’s unedited statement in its entirety:

“On Christmas Eve, I sent a satirical tweet about an imaginary concept, ‘white genocide.’ For those who haven’t bothered to do their research, ‘white genocide’ is an idea invented by white supremacists and used to denounce everything from interracial relationships to multicultural policies (and most recently, against a tweet by State Farm Insurance). It is a figment of the racist imagination, it should be mocked, and I’m glad to have mocked it.

What I am not glad about is that this satirical tweet became fodder for online white supremacists to systematically harass me and my employer, Drexel University. Beginning with Breitbart.com — formerly the domain of special counselor to the president-elect, Steve Bannon — and running through the depths of Reddit discussion boards, a coordinated smear campaign was orchestrated to send mass tweets and emails to myself, my employer and my colleagues. I have received hundreds of death threats.

Drexel University issued a statement on the matter, apparently without understanding either the content or the context of the tweets. While Drexel has been nothing but supportive in the past, this statement is worrying. While upholding my right to free expression, the statement refers to my (satirical) tweets as ‘utterly reprehensible.’ What is most unfortunate is that this statement amounts to caving to the truly reprehensible movements and organizations that I was critiquing. On the university level, moreover, this statement — despite a tepid defense of free speech — sends a chilling message and sets a frightening precedent. It exposes untenured and temporary faculty not only to internal disciplinary scrutiny, but equally importantly, it encourages harassment as an effective means to impact university policies.

As my students will attest, my classroom is a free-for-all of ideas, in which anyone is welcome to their opinions, but expected to defend those opinions with argument. I teach regularly on the history of genocidal practices like colonialism and slavery — genocides carried out by the very same kind of violent racists who are smearing me today. That violent racism will now have a voice in the White House is truly frightening — I am not the first and I won’t be the last to be harassed and threatened by Bannon, Trump and co.

White supremacy is on the rise, and we must fight it by any means. In that fight, universities will need to choose whether they are on the side of free expression and academic debate, or on the side of the racist mob.”

An article providing more context about the incident can be found here.

  • James Russel

    Oh look, all the “tolerant” and “progressive” leftist trash heaps who write for this rag support a dude calling for the genocide of white people, color me surprised.

    • James Russel

      Inb4 “that’s not what he meant it was just satire it’s a prank bro!!”

  • Brian Honsinger

    If your statement requires 5 paragraphs of explanation, maybe don’t ‘Tweet’ it. Maybe go back to some English 101 or something. Either way, the world is making a pretty strong statement that we don’t need your attempts at witty short form.

    • Bob Becker

      Exactly.

    • Who is John Galt?

      Not a thing wrong with his English or lack of brevity, he means every word of it.

  • Darrin Gould

    gen·o·cide
    noun
    the deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular ethnic group or nation.
    I’m sorry what was funny about using this word?!?

    • mike

      “White genocide” is a white nationalist conspiracy theory that mass immigration, integration, miscegenation, low fertility rates and abortion are being promoted in predominantly white countries to deliberately turn them minority-white and hence cause white people to become extinct through forced assimilation

      • gamme

        Well to that end, this guy’s face lowers fertility rates.

      • BanTheTalmud

        Are you saying that’s NOT the case?

      • BanTheTalmud

        Is that similar to the Zionist nationalist conspiracy theory about the so-called “holocaust” and their constant paranoia that everyone in the world is out to get them?

  • mgabrysPHX

    Cool story brah.

  • roccolore

    So would you support free speech if someone advocated genocide against blacks? Of course not. That professor would never work again.

  • Who is John Galt?

    WOW. I mean… How refreshing & visionary are this professors views? AMAZING!! A communist from Venezuela calling for genocide? Please Drexel, let us know how that social experiment works out. Make sure to start in the faculty lounge.

  • Bob Becker

    Oh, good grief. The Professor tweeted someting dumb, and inflamatory. And now is claiming victimhood at the hands of white racists? (“Sorry, I was drunk as a skunk last night” might gave worked better.) Granting, for the sake of argument, his “I was being satirical!” claim, I’d still wonder if he is intelligent enough to be on Drexel’s faculty, or any faculty other than Trump University’s or Liberty University’s. As BH noted above, if your tweet requures five paragraphs of explanatory context, it was pretty foolish to tweet it in the first place.

    • Who is John Galt?

      The only thing he’s drunk on is his own massive ego.

    • gamme

      Pretending to be a victim when you’re advocating the genocide of a whole race is pretty unaware.

  • Gizmoduk

    Calling for the murder of white people and playing it off as a joke is a load of crap. This guys is a self proclaimed communist and tries to claim trump and bannon are part of those who harassed him? I doubt they know who he even is. He harassed an entire group of people and acts like people shouldn’t be upset? He’s disgusting, blaming a smear campaign by white supremacists, reddit is literally people from all over the world, black, white, Asian, whatever. People are just sick and tired of everyone blaming whitey on their issues. Just look at the MTV backlash. He is in the same league as the types who would call non white trump voters race traitors. Also, read the Drexel reddit forum, people who took his class even stated he was not a great teacher.

    • Who is John Galt?

      Yet academics everywhere a rushing to defend him. Even started a supportive change. org petition entitled “fighting racism in all its forms.” Apparently, holding a dim view of genocide is racist now?

      • Gizmoduk

        If it was really fighting racism in all its forms, than satirical racism would be there. Too bad this was most likely not satirical, just played that way because he got caught

      • Bob Becker

        “Academics everywhere are rushing to defend him.” BS.

        • Who is John Galt?

          BS. meaning Beaucoup Support. You sir are a wealth of knowledge.

          • Bob Becker

            That “academics everywhere are rushing to defend him” is (since you seem unfamiliar with the abbreviation) bull crap. It fkat gas not happened.

          • Who is John Galt?

            Don’t forget to sign his change. org petition yourself.

  • A_Person

    People are getting all riled up about his tweet yet it’s still acceptable for jokes to be made about genocides that actually happened like the Holocaust. Where was all the news coverage and outrage back then? I’m not excusing what he said but people should really stop picking and choosing their battles.

    • gamme

      What about the holodomor? You’re not even allowed to compare it to the holocaust without having to apologize to AIPAC.

  • goldushapple

    When hipsters get PhD’s they turn into George. I mean, really – plaid shirt, the mustache, the hair. I won’t count the glasses because he may actually need then to see.

  • Rudolf Steinberg

    There is more evidence of “White genocide” via immigration than “Black genocide” via police shootings (which I’m sure this “radical political theorist” would categorize as healthy hyperbole rather than “an imaginary concept” – exaggeration meant to bring attention to a serious issue). But if one “mocks” Black Lives Matter for its excesses, like Steve Clevenger, they are likely to be effectively exiled from society.

    The “frightening precedent” does not concern the censorship of his freedom of speech, but the busting of his monopoly on speech. The courtesy of context that he never extended to ascendant adversaries on the right-wing will now be deprived from him. It is very “frightening” indeed for somebody who has existed his whole life in an ideological echo-chamber to now hear the sound of someone else’s shouts. Whereas before, immigration restrictionists were “extremist” in the pejorative sense, and neo-Marxists like him were “radical” in the fashionable sense, the tide is currently turning (pun unintended), and he never learned how to swim against it!

  • Viktor

    I thought intent didn’t matter to leftists – it’s the possible offensiveness of what you say that matters?

    Leftists are such hypocrites. Exempt from their own rules by which they judge others, whenever it suits them.

  • MDNH

    Fight it “by any means” including genicide? You had to write a whole article to explain that your tweet meant something other than what it actually said. Doesn’t that tell you something, professor? You have a right to express almost anything, and this is what you choose? A call for genocide may not even be covered by the Constitution, but if you were to win that argument, it would not change how wrong you are on this. An action can be legal and yet morally and socially reprehensible. You are an authority figure for teens and young adults and you are paid for and charged with helping them to form their opinions and educate them. You may have a right to call for genocide and then excuse yourself with your ridiculous article, but the university has a right and a moral obligation to fire you. I hope they do.

  • gamme

    wow this is what what they mean when they say CUCK

  • BanTheTalmud

    All I want for Christmas is Talmudic pederast genocide.

  • BanTheTalmud

    You know how those Khazarian impostors who call themselves “jews” (despite having no genetic relation whatsoever to Abraham, or anyone else in the Bible called Jews) – you know how they have this conspiracy theory that everyone’s out to get them?

    Well ALL I WANT FOR HANNUKAH IS THE COMPLETE GENOCIDE OF TALMUDIC PEDERAST COMMIE SATANISTS!!!! LO!L!!!!

  • BanTheTalmud

    White students at this University should seize the administration building until this sodomite piece of inbred Talmudic dog excrement is fired.

  • BanTheTalmud

    I wouldn’t shed a single tear if someone caved this faggot’s head in with a tire iron.

  • BanTheTalmud

    “Jewish genocide” is this idea invented by Zionist Supremacists used to denounce everything from movies, to music, to books, and even to jail people for denying the conspiracy theory of “the holocaust”. It is a figment of the Zionist imagination, it should be mocked, and I’m glad to have mocked it.

    THAT”S WHY ALL I WANT FOR HANUKKAH IS THE COMPLETE SYSTEMATIC GENOCIDE OF TALMUDIC INBRED KHAZRIAN FAKE “JEWS” AND THEIR PET AFRICAN MONKEYS, LOL!!!!!!!!!!

  • BanTheTalmud

    “Anti-semitism” is this conspiracy theory invented by Zionist supremacists, who follow the sickening book of hate, terrorism, and pederasty called The Talmud. These racists use the “anti-semitism” canard to denounce innocent people all over the world who refuse to acknowledge the racist criminal mafia child-sex trafficking homosexual state of false criminal “israel”. It is a figment of the Zionist imagination, it should be mocked, and I’m glad to have mocked it.

    THAT”S WHY ALL I WANT FOR HANUKKAH IS CONVOYS OF TRUCKLOADS OF DEAD FAKE “JEWS” FROM KHAZARIA WHO AREN”T RELATED AT ALL TO ABRAHAM AND WHO FOLLOW THE BABYLONIAN TALMUD PEDERASTY MANUAL!!!!!!!!! LOL!!!!!!!!

  • BanTheTalmud

    You know how those Khazarian impostors who call themselves “jews”, and who follow the pederast hate-book called The Talmud, have this conspiracy theory about “anti-semitism”, like if you like this book you’re “anti-semitic”, if you don’t support terror-state Israel bombing children you must be an “anti-semite”, and there are “anti-semites” hiding under their beds waiting to kill them etc?

    This is a It is a figment of the Zionist imagination, it should be mocked, and I’m glad to have mocked it. That’s why ALL I WANT FOR HANUKKAH IS TRUCKLOADS OF DEAD TALMUDIC PEDERASTS ALL OVER PHILLY, ALL OVER NORTH AMERICA, AND ALL OVER THE WORLD LOL!!!!! HA HA HA HA!!!!!

  • KillTalmudicGarbage

    Does anyone know which bath house this Talmudic homosexual goes to? It would be funny if a small paramilitary hit team sprayed it with automatic rifle fire, while this pig was in it.