Fry named in wage equity suit | The Triangle

Drexel University President John A. Fry’s name appeared in a recently amended lawsuit that identified Philadelphia leaders against the City’s new “wage equity law” — a law that prevents companies from inquiring about prospective employees’ salary histories.

The wage equity law has yet to take effect in Philadelphia. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the City will continue to delay enforcement until “there is ruling on a motion for a preliminary injunction.”

The lawsuit against the City, filed by the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia (of which Drexel is a member), was previously dismissed June 1 by a judge of the federal District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for failing to name businesses that would be negatively impacted.

The lawsuit’s amendment identified several organizations and business leaders opposed to the legislation including Drexel University, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Comcast. It stated that it would inhibit these businesses’ ability to recruit new hires and offer competitive job packages.

Part of Fry’s statement read: “Drexel believes the Ordinance will have no meaningful impact on eliminating gender-based wage disparities, while at the same time restricting legitimate hiring practices and employers’ First Amendment rights. … Basing a salary offer in part on an applicant’s current compensation is essential to Drexel’s ability to attract world-class faculty from other institutions.”

The law aims to close the gender pay gap in the city.