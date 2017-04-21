Jasmine Wright’s killer commits suicide in prison

Photo Courtesy Philadelphia Police

James E. Harris, 58, the man sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015 rape and strangulation of 27-year-old Drexel graduate Jasmine Wright, was found unresponsive in his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Graterford April 13 around 10:40 p.m.

According to officials, prison staff attempted to revive the inmate until medical personnel arrived. Harris was later pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. at Einstein Montgomery Hospital.

Montgomery County First Deputy Coroner Alexander Balacki later ruled Harris’s death a suicide, confirming that the prisoner hanged himself.

This suicide occurred roughly two weeks after Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder, rape and other charges March 29, after a nonjury trial surrounding the death of Wright.

Above intel courtesy of philly.com. For more details about the trial and Wright’s murder, click here.