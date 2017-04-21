Jasmine Wright’s killer commits suicide in prison

James E. Harris, 58, the man sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015 rape and strangulation of 27-year-old Drexel graduate Jasmine Wright, was found unresponsive in his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Graterford April 13 around 10:40 p.m.

According to officials, prison staff attempted to revive the inmate until medical personnel arrived. Harris was later pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. at Einstein Montgomery Hospital.

Montgomery County First Deputy Coroner Alexander Balacki later ruled Harris’s death a suicide, confirming that the prisoner hanged himself.

This suicide occurred roughly two weeks after Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder, rape and other charges March 29, after a nonjury trial surrounding the death of Wright.

