New registration interface to debut summer quarter

A newly designed class registration interface will debut May 8 in time for the upcoming summer quarter, an email from Drexel University’s Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success announced April 25.

“This interface features a new design and additional functionality that improves the student experience,” the email read.

According to the email, the new interface will make it possible for students to see a visual display of their schedules as they build them. It will also give students the ability to email themselves their schedule, in calendar format, as a PDF file.

Another new feature is conditional add/drop options, which will only allow students to drop a course if they intend to add another in its place.

These improvements were made, the email said, to make class registration easier on students.

One freshman, Anthony Cresap, is looking forward to the new system.

“[The old system] just made registering for classes so much harder because by the time I figured out all the CRNs and the timeslots the classes had filled up,” Cresap, a freshman biomedical engineering major, said.

Video and PDFs to guide students through using the new interface will be available at http://drexel.edu/drexelcentral/about/news/2017/April/registration-update/ during the first week of May.

Students who have any questions regarding the new registration system should contact their academic advisors.