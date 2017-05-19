Rape alleged at Pike

According to the Drexel University Crime Log, a sex offense was reported May 13 at Pi Kappa Alpha, commonly referred to as Pike.

The alleged incident, listed as “Sex Offense-Rape – Forcible Rape,” occurred May 4. Its disposition is listed as “Pending Investigation OED/Title IX.”

Lambda Zeta, Drexel’s chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, has been a member of Drexel’s Interfraternity Council since 2001, according to a web page for the chapter.

“We are aware of the allegation and it’s currently being reviewed by the Office of Equality and Diversity,” University communications said in a statement to The Triangle May 17.

This alleged incident follows two alleged incidents of sexual assault at Tau Kappa Epsilon, more details of which can be found at http://thetriangle.org/news/sexual-assault-allegations-suspension-tke/.

The Triangle will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.