Second Saxbys to open in PISB in June

A second student-run Saxbys location will open inside the Papadakis Integrated Science Building, Drexel University announced via Instagram April 12.

According to Justin Pizzi, vice president of sales and marketing for Saxbys, the new location on 33rd and Chestnut streets will open in June.

“Two @saxbys on #drexel’s campus is better than one!!” @drexeluniv said in the original Instagram post.

The first Saxbys on campus opened just over two years ago on April 13, 2015 on 65 N. 34th Street. Pizzi said the the menu for the new location will be very similar to that of the first cafe.

“Saxbys is very excited to be opening a second Experiential Learning Cafe at Drexel, after opening our first-ever ELP cafe on campus in 2015 to allow students to earn full credit and get paid while developing their own team, forming relationships with the community to make a social impact and managing all the finances of running the cafe,” Pizza said via a digital correspondence.

According to Saxbys CEO Nick Bayer, The Workshop School, a public high school in West Philadelphia, will be providing the furniture for the new location.

“I’d always really admired the [Workshop] school…and when I learned that their founder was actually a Drexel graduate, I thought it would be a perfect opportunity, because we want every single location to be completely unique from one another, including when they’re on the exact same campus,” Bayer said.

As a result, all of the furniture will be designed and assembled by students at the Workshop School.

“We’re all about entrepreneurship, we’re all about giving young people the opportunity to learn by doing,” Bayer continued.

Bayer explained that while the new location won’t be as large as the one on 34th Street, it will strive to be a convenient stop for the busy student.

“This space in Papadakis is so much more centralized around the classroom experience, I think it’s going to become sort of a great place for students to be able to grab and go, or to be able to sit down for an hour in between classes,” he explained.

Bayer also said that part of the uniqueness of the new location will include several new products and a variety of outdoor seating both on the quad and on Chestnut Street.

“We’re excited for a lot of reasons,” Bayer said. “Drexel, and specifically President Fry, gave us the first opportunity to debut our experiential learning program where students get to run their own business…so we’re always really grateful to the university and to John for allowing us to do that.”

Rita LaRue, vice president of Drexel Campus Services, also issued the following statement in regards to the new location.

“Drexel Campus Services is thrilled that Saxbys will be opening its second student-run cafe in the Papadakis Integrated Sciences Building. The real-world experience Drexel students gain through Saxbys’ unique experiential learning program is the future of campus retail management and academic partnership,” LaRue said via a digital correspondence.

The hiring process for new student employees is already underway. Interested students may go to SaxbysCoffee.com and click “Careers” for application information.