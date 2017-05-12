Update: Rape allegations, suspension for TKE

The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity has been placed on interim suspension amid two allegations of sexual assault occurring at their fraternity between April 28 and May 4, according to a statement from Drexel University Communications released to The Triangle May 9.

According to a public safety advisory sent to the university community May 5, the two alleged assaults were reported to have taken place at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity located at 3421 Powelton Ave. The assaults were reported to Drexel University police and the Office of Equality and Diversity, who are investigating the incidents in conjunction with university officials, the advisory indicated.

“Drexel does not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct, in any form, and adheres to all federal, state and local requirements for intervention, crime reporting and privacy provisions related to sexual misconduct,” the statement from Drexel Communications read.

The chapter was suspended in February 2013 for rules violations and in May 2014 for undisclosed reasons.

“Tau Kappa Epsilon aspires to become the leading 21st century college fraternity with a focused mission on building better men who, in turn, will build a better world,” reads the website for TKE Alpha-Tau, http://tkealphatau.org/.

TKE did not respond to The Triangle’s request for a comment.

The Alpha-Tau chapter of TKE is the oldest extant fraternity on Drexel’s campus and was established in 1939. According to the Alpha-Tau chapter page on www.tke.org, the chapter is one of 247 active chapters in North America, and has received 82 Lifetime Chapter Awards. According to the page, it has 2,016 lifetime members, 93 current members, and 13 new initiates.

Anyone who wishes to report suspicious activity may call Drexel police at 215-895-2222 or Philadelphia police via 911. More information regarding sexual misconduct can be accessed via the Title IX Resource Page for the Office of Equality and Diversity at http://drexel.edu/oed/reporting/Title-IX/. Advice for remaining safe as a student can be found at http://drexel.edu/publicsafety/crimeprevention/safetytips/.

UPDATE 5/12:

The Drexel Public Safety Crime Log shows that the first alleged incident was reported April 28. The alleged incident is listed as “Sex Offense-Rape – Forcible Rape,” and its disposition is listed as “Pending Investigation OED/Title IX.” The Crime Log shows that the second alleged incident was reported on May 4, and is listed as “Sex Offense-Rape – Known Acquaintance.” This alleged incident’s disposition is listed as “Pending Investigation PPD.”

The Triangle will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.