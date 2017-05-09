Drexel statement: TKE placed on interim suspension amid sexual assault allegations

A Public Safety Advisory was sent to the Drexel University Community May 5 regarding two allegations of sexual assault at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Drexel University’s Office of Communications released a statement to The Triangle May 9 in regard to these incidents, which reads as follows:

“Drexel University Police and the Office of Equality and Diversity received reports of two allegations of sexual assaults that occurred at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at 3421 Powelton Avenue. These incidents are alleged to have occurred between April 28 and May 4, 2017. Drexel University Police and the Office of Equality and Diversity are working with university officials on a coordinated investigation. Drexel does not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct, in any form, and adheres to all federal, state and local requirements for intervention, crime reporting and privacy provisions related to sexual misconduct. The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity has been placed on interim suspension.”