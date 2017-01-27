Women’s March sweeps the nation

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 45th president of the United States, but the following day quickly became what some are calling the largest demonstration in American History.

In a speech that lasted more than 15 minutes, some thought that Trump painted a bleak picture of America, while others thought that he echoed his promise to oppose government elites.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have bore the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth, Trump said.

“Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.

On Saturday, however, people around the world responded to the inauguration with a wave of protests.

An estimated 3.3 million people protested in 500 different U.S. cities to demonstrate their disapproval of the new president. Philadelphia was no exception, where an estimated 50,000 people turned up for the Women’s March.

“I believe how [Trump’s administration] showcase themselves has become a threat to many minorities, including women and people of color,” Isiah Gaffney, who attended the Philadelphia march and lives in North Philadelphia, told ABC6 News.

Protesters marched from Logan Square to Eakins Oval, where a rally was held that included speakers and music.

Mayor Jim Kenney was the first to speak.

“Now more than ever we need to be together, walk arm in arm, forward into history and progress. Remember: we got through World War II, we’ll get through this,” Kenney said.

The event was organized by Emily Cooper Morse, a King of Prussia resident. She created the event on Facebook after hearing about the Women’s March in the nation’s capital. Morse then organized the full event with a team of volunteers that worked with the Philadelphia Police and Parks and Recreation departments, amongst others, to make the event a reality.

“Change only happens when ordinary people get involved. I’m an ordinary person who had to turn those words into action,” Morse said in a speech at the rally, paraphrasing former President Barack Obama’s farewell address.

Morse and her fellow organizers set up a nonprofit named Philly Women March Inc. to promote women’s rights.