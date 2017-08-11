Phillies win three straight after losing five in a row | The Triangle

After a five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies secured a 3-2 win against the Colorado Rockies Aug. 6. The Rockies had defeated the Phillies twice in the first two games of the series, but the Phillies came back in the last inning to win by one.

Pitcher Aaron Nola held the Rockies to only one run in six innings. Maikel Franco had two runs and an RBI, and Hyun Soo Kim had one run for the Phillies. Cameron Rupp gave the Phillies two RBIs.

After a single day break, the Phillies played the Atlanta Braves Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. They previously won all four games against the Atlanta Braves at the end of July.

Zach Eflin pitched seven innings for the Phillies and only allowed two runs on seven hits to claim his first win of the season.

Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning to put the Braves up 1-0. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Phillies would respond, when they homered twice. Nick Williams also doubled on a line drive to center field to drive in Odubel Herrera.

Along with being the starting pitcher for the Phillies this game, Zach Eflin also singled to drive home Nick Williams and allow Cameron Rupp to move to second base.

By the end of the fifth inning, the Phillies were up 5-1. Freddy Galvis, Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera all scored. The last run of the night came from the Braves in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Phillies won 5-2.

The Phillies played the Braves in Atlanta again Aug. 9 and had their third straight win with a final score of 3-2.

Jerad Eickhoff was the starting pitcher for the Phillies and struck out six in the first six innings.

Cesar Hernandez struck out in the beginning of the third inning. After Freddy Galvis singled, Odubel Herrera tripled, sending Galvis easily to home plate. An error from second baseman Ozzie Albies allowed Herrera to score. The Phillies were up 2-0.

In the fifth inning, Jerad Eickhoff struck out. A double from Galvis allowed Hernandez to score. The Phillies were quick to end the inning as Ozzie Albies grounded out, Dansby Swanson hit a flyout to center field, and Sean Newcomb was struck out by Eickhoff.

The Braves came back in the seventh inning. Tyler Flowers singled to open the inning. Ozzie Albies then doubled, moving Flowers to third base. With a single from Danny Santana, Albies and Flowers scored to bring the game to 3-2, but these were the only two runs from the Braves.

The Phillies had only five hits compared to the Braves’ nine. Atlanta also had two errors which contributed to one of the runs for the Phillies.

The Phillies began a four-game series against the New York Mets Aug. 10. They will also travel to San Diego next week to play the Padres and then to San Francisco to play the Giants.