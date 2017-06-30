Adding insult to injury | The Triangle

“Come check out the newest edition to Drexel’s campus- @thestudyatuniversitycity is a beautiful new place to stay while you visit! Does this intersection look familiar? Thats because it used to be the home of our Intercultural Center, which was not providing quite as much to our community as this luxury hotel now does!”

On June 23, Drexel University’s Instagram account, drexeluniversity, posted the above caption below a picture of The Study’s spectacles statue.

Users in the comments section wondered if it was a joke. judy0509 called the post out as insensitive. karlymoon999 commented “Wtf kinda kool aid does John fry have you drinking?”

We wouldn’t phrase it exactly like karlymoon999, but these commenters have a point.

The James E. Marks Intercultural Center was a meeting place for several student organizations. It was significant enough to students that when plans were announced for its replacement with a hotel, a petition was started to save it. That petition had more than 200 signatures.

We understand that Drexel is a growing university in a rapidly changing city. The people in charge of the decision to replace the intercultural center with a hotel probably considered their options carefully, and they could probably make a logical argument as to why they think the decision made was the most ideal.

But they already won that battle. The hotel is up and running, and the intercultural center is a distant memory. Still, why are they saying this shiny new building contributes more to the Drexel community?

Is it even true?

“How would a hotel that students don’t use provide more to the community than a center that was used for student activities,” Instagrammer okemmmaa commented.

This user, too, brings about a valid point. Sure, the hotel is an attractive space for visitors. But in a university that struggles to find enough space to accommodate all its thriving student organizations, can you really argue that this space for visitors is providing more for the community than space for students?

We understand that the university is proud of the way it has made progress over the years. And in many aspects of that progress, we’re proud too. But Drexel University’s Instagram has more than 3,000 followers — more thought needs to be put into how to express their pride without being condescending to the students who make Drexel what it is.

