The write thing for you to do

College life at Drexel University is always progressing rapidly, and sometimes it can feel as though there is no time for fun. Despite this, one useful thing that every person has the time to do is to keep a journal of their daily experiences.

Journaling even a little bit of what you experienced in a day can become very important later on when you’re trying to remember something important that you did on a particular day or a certain place you went to. It’s also perfect for cataloging memorable events that take place throughout your life, which can be especially useful for a college student because of all the crazy and unexpected things that can happen.

Keeping a journal can also be a great way to reduce stress. What you write about in your journal doesn’t even necessarily have to be what you experienced during a day. You can write in a less structured way and put down your general thoughts on how the day went or what you are feeling at that exact moment. Any form of writing can be therapeutic, and this is a reason why some people choose to keep journals.

A journal is simply a very satisfying thing to possess. Having the ability to read your experiences of the past whenever you want is not a claim that every person can make. However, if you really do not have the time to write just a small amount of your experiences each day, then you can achieve the same thing through daily photographs. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Just like any other piece of literature, a journal is an everlasting piece of art like a book or a painting, and it can have an impact on not only you, but on other people around you as well. These impacts could be educational, inspirational or even emotional. Imagine what it would be like if you wrote about an extremely difficult situation you were going through and how you overcame it and a college student in the year 3017 who was going through a similar situation somehow came across it. That kind of situation may sound far-fetched, but the kind of impact that that journal could have on the person could be huge. It may be the difference between them dropping out of college and graduating with a degree. Just the possibility that your personal experiences could indirectly impact a person years in the future is quite amazing in itself.

At the end of the day, writing a journal is a form of self-expression and reflection of one’s life. As a college student, getting good grades and keeping up a social life can be difficult, and this can lead to us becoming working machines overtime. With something always going on, it is easy to forget about the little things in life that we experience and take for granted. Keeping a journal can gives us the opportunity to slow down a little and reflect on both the good and bad things in life.