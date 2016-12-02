So you think you’re a failure

Much like co-op interview requests and taxes, we don’t like to acknowledge finals week until we absolutely have to. Regardless, whether you like it or not, finals season kicks off Monday. So, should we panic now, or wait until Sunday night?

Trick question — don’t panic at all.

Did you scoff at that? We know, easier said than done. But let’s break it down.

For the freshmen out there, this is your first ever finals week as a college student. Sure, that’s daunting — new things always are. And maybe the idea of getting a bad score is giving you night sweats.

You have to keep in mind that this is the first of many opportunities to earn a high grade — even if you make a mistake this time, you will have plenty of chances to revive your GPA. Chances are, you’ll even learn something about what study habits work for you (or don’t).

If you’re a finals-week veteran, the opposite principle applies. You’ve been through this grind dozens of times. You know what works for you and what doesn’t.

If you start to get hand tremors and/or eye twitches at the thought of your final exams, remind yourself that you made it this far. You had the intelligence and the stamina to push through every time; this week will be no different.

It’s easy to lose sight of your faith in yourself, especially if your blood at this point is 50 percent coffee and you haven’t really slept since Thanksgiving.

So if you’re starting to feel like Charlie Brown after he missed that football for the thousandth time, remember all the things you’ve accomplished. Your achievements aren’t luck — they’re determination and skill. You can do this.

If this pep talk isn’t quite doing it for you, there are plenty of other ways to de-stress. Go visit one of the Drexel therapy dogs Chai or Espresso. Take a nap. Make yourself a cup of hot cocoa, and don’t skimp on the marshmallows.

It’s no news to all of us that Drexel is a hard school. You’re here because you deserve to be. So take a deep breath, smooth the wrinkles out of your forehead and remember that no matter what happens, you’ve already proven yourself.