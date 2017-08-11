Giants, Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins to battle in NFL | The Triangle

Last week, in Part 1 of my NFC East season predictions, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles were in a three way tie for first place, each sporting a 3-2 record.

The Washington Redskins were in last place, holding a 1-3 record in their first four games.

Let’s get right back into it with Part 2 of my predictions.

Week 6:

The Eagles will head south to take on the Carolina Panthers for a Thursday Night Football game at 8:25 p.m. Oct. 12. Carson Wentz gets off to a hot start in the first half, but so does Cam Newton. Carolina’s defense settles down in the second half, holding the Eagles to just a field goal in the game’s final 30 minutes. Newton stays hot, lighting up the Eagles for a total of three passing touchdowns and two running scores. Carolina wins 35-24.

After a difficult start to the season, the Redskins catch a break coming off their bye week, playing the San Francisco 49ers at home 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Kirk Cousins has a career game, throwing four touchdown passes and for over 400 yards. Terrelle Pryor catches two touchdowns and Josh Norman intercepts a pass for a pick-six. Redskins win 38-17.

New York heads west to play the Denver Broncos in a Sunday Night Football showdown 8:25 p.m. Oct. 15. From start to finish, the two teams engage in a defensive battle. Denver’s front seven applies pressure to Eli Manning all night long, while New York’s secondary clamps down on the receiving corp of the Broncos. With the Giants trailing by four with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Manning’s comeback drive falls short and the Broncos run out the clock. Denver wins 14-10.

Dallas has its Bye.

(DAL 3-2, PHI 3-3, NYG 3-3, WAS 2-3)

Week 7:

The Giants return home to the Meadowlands to take on the Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Oct. 22. Coming off of a solid performance in Denver, New York’s defense gives a struggling Seattle offensive line fits. Russell Wilson is sacked five times and baited into throwing two interceptions. Manning throws an interception in the first quarter, but after that, he keeps the ball out of harm’s way and throws for two scores. Odell Beckham Jr. has a big game, picking up 120 receiving yards and a touchdown. Giants win in a close one 20-17.

Dallas heads to the Bay Area to play the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 22. Much like they did last year, the Cowboys’ offense has its way with the 49ers. Ezekiel Elliott rushes for 140 yards and two scores while Dak Prescott throws three touchdowns. The Cowboys cruise to a 42-21 win.

Washington takes on Philadelphia for a Monday Night Football showdown 8:25 p.m. Oct. 23. Looking to avenge their home opening loss to the Eagles, the Redskins come out on fire. Cousins leads a quick scoring drive on Washington’s opening possession, and then the Redskins defense forces a quick three and out. Washington once again has a drive to the red zone, but it gets spoiled when Cousins’ try to force a touchdown pass to Pryor results in an interception. Capitalizing on the momentum, the Eagles offense scores quickly. Philly’s defense settles in, allowing just one more score the rest of the way. Wentz lights up the Redskins in the second half, throwing for 180 yards and two scores. Eagles win 28-14.

(DAL 4-2, PHI 4-3, NYG 4-3, WAS 2-4)

Week 8:

Philadelphia has a home game against the 49ers 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Philadelphia has no problem handling the 49ers as Carson Wentz throws for 380 yards and four touchdowns. Alshon Jeffery goes off in a 150-yard, three-touchdown-performance. Eagles win 38-17.

Washington plays host to the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 29. Kirk Cousins lights up the Dallas secondary, finishing the game with 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes. However, Dallas stays in the game due to a 150-yard-performance from Elliott. With Dallas trailing by four with under four minutes to go, Josh Norman intercepts Dak Prescott at midfield. Cousins marches the Redskins offense for a score and Washington pulls of the upset 35-24.

New York has its Bye.

(Phi 5-3, NYG 4-3, DAL 4-3, WAS 3-4)

Week 9:

Well rested off their bye week, the Giants play a home game against the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Manning’s 113.7 passer rating in five games against the Rams is his highest against any team in his 14 year career. His success against them continues as he throws for 340 yards and three scores. Beckham ignites the home crowd with a 65-yard-touchdown off of a slant route on the game’s opening drive, and the Giants don’t look back from there. Olivier Vernon records two sacks and the Giants defense intercepts Jared Goff three times. Giants win 28-13.

Philadelphia plays host to the Broncos 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Denver’s defense gives Wentz problems and forces him to throw three interceptions. Unable to overcome their turnovers, the Eagles fall to the Broncos 21-13.

Dallas plays host to the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 5. After a disappointing loss to the Redskins, the Cowboys take their frustrations out on Kansas City. Despite the Chiefs having a top ranked defense, the Cowboys offensive line gives Prescott all day to throw. With solid protection, Dak throws for two scores and has a rushing touchdown. Elliott runs for over 100 yards and has a rushing TD. Dallas wins 28-17.

Washington travels to Seattle to play the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 5. Seattle’s defense forces Cousins to throw two interceptions and Russell Wilson runs circles around the Redskins’ defense. Cousins leads a late scoring drive to get Washington within a score, but Seattle converts two clock-killing first downs and runs the clock out. Seahawks win 24-20.

(DAL 5-3, NYG 5-3, PHI 5-4, WAS 3-5)

Week 10:

Washington hosts the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Nov. 12. Minnesota’s defense dominates the Redskins, forcing a fumble and two interceptions. Sam Bradford keeps the ball out of harm’s way and throws for two scores to Stefon Diggs. Minnesota wins 21-14.

New York travels to the West Coast to take on the 49ers at 4:25 pm Nov. 12. Manning goes off, throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Sterling Shepard has a big game, picking up 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Marshall also catches a score. Landon Collins comes away with two interceptions. New York wins 31-10.

Dallas goes on the road to Atlanta to face the defending NFC Champion Falcons at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 12. Dallas’ offense plays well throughout, but the Cowboys’ defense has no answer for Julio Jones and Matt Ryan. Jones goes for 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and the Falcons outlast the Cowboys in a shootout. Atlanta wins 35-28.

Philadelphia has its Bye.

(NYG 6-3, DAL 5-4, PHI 5-4, WAS 3-6)

Week 11:

The Giants host the Chiefs at 1 p.m. Nov. 19. Kansas City keeps New York’s offense at bay in the first half, holding the Giants to just a field goal. However, New York’s defense also blanks the Chiefs. In the third quarter, Beckham breaks the game open with a 70-yard-touchdown reception. Kansas City tries to play catch up, but Alex Smith is unable to engineer a touchdown drive until halfway through the fourth quarter. Manning puts the icing on the cake with a 15-yard-touchdown pass to Evan Engram with two minutes to go in the fourth. Giants win 17-7.

Washington travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 1 p.m. Nov. 19. The first half is a shoot-out, with both Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins throwing for over 200 yards. However, Washington’s defense finds its groove in the second half and holds Brees to just one scoring drive in the third quarter. Cousins remains hot, finishing the game with 400 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Redskins win 34-24.

Dallas hosts Philadelphia for a Sunday Night Football battle at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 19. The Cowboys lead for most of the contest, with Prescott completing 75 percent of his passes in the first three quarters. After struggling for most of the game, Wentz comes to life in the fourth and leads two touchdown drives to tie the game at 27 with three minutes to go. The Cowboys try to answer with a scoring drive of their own, but Prescott makes a rare mistake and fires a costly interception. Wentz drives the Eagles into field goal range and Philadelphia wins 30-27 on a last second 40-yard-kick.

(NYG 7-3, PHI 6-4, DAL 5-5, WAS 4-6)