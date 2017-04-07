Men’s and women’s teams struggled on break week

The Drexel University men’s and women’s tennis teams travelled to California for spring break before returning to action on the East Coast.

The men dropped both their West Coast matches, with their first loss coming by a score of 4-1 against the University of San Francisco Dons March 28. In the singles matches, each Dragon fell to his opponent.

Drexel defeated San Francisco in two out of their three doubles matches. Junior Balaji Lakshmanan and freshman Alex Zenonos finished their games up first in the third spot, while junior Hamza Laalej and freshman Youssef Lahlou defeated their opponents in the first spot.

On the other side, the women fell 4-3 to the Dons.

Juniors Clary Rodriguez Cruz and Ryshena Providence defeated their opponents to earn victories for the Dragons in the singles matches.

During the doubles matches, freshman Ghita Benhadi and junior Kendra Bunch finished with a 6-2 win in the number two position. Seniors Lea Winkler and Honami Yazawa would then follow with a 6-2 win of their own in the third spot.

The women went on to play their next game March 29 against the Santa Clara University Broncos. They fell by a score of 4-1.The Dragons fell in two of their doubles matches and tied in a third, 6-1, 6-3, and 4-4 respectively.

Providence was the only Dragon with a win in the singles match.

The men dropped their second match on the West Coast March 30 to the Sacramento State University Hornets by a final score of 5-2.

Youssef Lahlou and senior Daniil Ginzburg won their singles matches for Drexel, while the Dragons were unsuccessful in the doubles matches, falling in all three.

The women returned to the East Coast to face a familiar Colonial Athletic Association rival, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, April 2, and lost by a count of 6-1. Drexel fell in their singles matches and defeated their opponents in doubles in the second and third spots.