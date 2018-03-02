Bea Miller finishes year-long release of sophomore album | The Triangle

For her new album, Bea Miller tried out a new release strategy. Over the course of a year she released three EPs, each with three songs that would later be included as part of the full album. The three EPs were named “Chapter One: Blue,” “Chapter Two: Red” and “Chapter Three: Yellow.”

The intention behind this new strategy was to keep a continuous stream of content in the short attention spanned streaming world. By doing this, Miller was able to give her fans teases of the album as it was being created. To create even more buzz, every song was accompanied by a video. The videos were released in the periods between EP releases.

The bold release strategy used for “Aurora” is one we are likely to see more of in the future.

The full album was released Feb. 23, just under a year after she released “Chapter One: Blue.” It is entitled “Aurora,” which comes from the Roman goddess of the dawn. This title is representative of the new beginning the album marks for Bea Miller.

Released via Hollywood Records, the album is strikingly different than her debut. Keeping her rock driven sound at the heart of most songs, she tackles personal material with more sophisticated production. This is largely because Miller didn’t write any songs on the first album. For “Aurora” she wanted to have a bigger role in the creative process, so she helped co-write every song. As a result, the album feels more mature and more confident.

The album follows the order of the EPs with five new songs added in. “Song Like You” opens the story, describing a toxic person in her life. It has a dark sonic pallet, that makes Bea Miller’s naturally raspy vocals really shine.

“Motherlove” is a brash track about not needing a man who’s not going to respect her. If she isn’t going to be his first call, she’s going to stay at home and love herself (both figuratively and literally).

“I Can’t Breathe” is a melancholic piano ballad co-written by Julia Michaels. The song is about those times when it seems like everything is going wrong at once. Though it is a standout track on the album, it feels out of place among the other songs.

“Buy Me Diamonds” is one of the more dance-friendly tracks. Lyrically, the song comes after a breakup. Her ex is trying to get her back, but Miller explains that his love is not worth the drama. She tells him to “Save your love and buy me diamonds.”

“Outside” and “Bored” tackle the relatable feelings of loneliness and boredom. “Outside” is a chill track about those days when you are so bored, but you also don’t really want to do anything about it. “Bored” is about being bored with an actual person. The routine has become too predictable, but she’s not ready to give it up either.

“Repercussions” is the beginning of the last chapter on the album. Here, Bea Miller is ready to make the changes she’s been talking about. She decides whatever the “repercussions” of her actions may be, it’s worth it.

“S.L.U.T.” is a clapback to body-shamers. She twists the slur into an acronym standing for “sweet little unforgettable thing.” This is probably the most radio-friendly track on the album. It’s like “All About That Bass” grew up, got a bit more attitude and got woke about appreciating everyone.

The last two tracks are the two features on the album. “Crash&Burn” is an electro track with a bit of R&B influence. O’Neill Hudson helped write the song and features on harmony vocals. “To the Grave” features rapper Mike Stud. It’s a cinematic track bringing the story to a resolution. Miller decides to confront her feelings and demons and not take them with her to the grave.

As a whole, “Aurora” is a strong sophomore effort by this young artist. At only 19, her age helps her create songs full of #RelatableContent. I highly recommend giving this a listen and getting in your feelings.