Rising pop star Morgan Saint visits MAD Dragon Studios | The Triangle

Epic Records artist Morgan Saint spent her day with Drexel University’s Music Industry Program before performing live at Ortlieb’s Lounge Nov. 8.

Morgan Saint is an up-and-coming recording artist. She grew up in New York City and just graduated from Parsons School of Design last year, where she studied art and illustration. She found her love for writing and making music while she was working on her senior thesis.

She went into the studio with the idea to make one song to add a new element to her project, but she instantly fell in love with being in the studio and making music. The songs came naturally, and suddenly she had an EP before she knew it. She started playing live at wineries and other small venues around her hometown.

After only a few months, her EP was being shopped at a few major labels. She has had a whirlwind of a year because so far, she has signed with Epic Records, has gone on tour with Banks, and just recently put out her first EP, “17 Hero” in October.

She is now on tour, performing in intimate venues across the country to promote her EP. Music Industry senior and Sony Music U representative Caylie Landerville asked her to come to Drexel University before playing a show in Philadelphia. She noted that it was a little weird to be back in the school environment, but was happy to come in.

She and her band started the day in Drexel’s Studio A performing and recording a few songs for a MAD Dragon session. She then came into the Music Industry Program’s MAD Dragon Music Group practicum class. She told the class about her journey so far, and about what direction she wants to go in the future. She stayed around to answer any questions that the students had. Many of the students were invited to come to her concert that night.

Later that night, she played a show at Ortlieb’s Lounge. Local artist Cheeky opened the show. Her music was a mix of alternative pop and electronic ambience. She played a couple songs, creating a very chill vibe for the audience and exciting them to see Morgan Saint. Morgan Saint and her band came on shortly after Cheeky’s set.

The venue was very small and intimate, but that made for a more special show because Morgan Saint is not the typical pop artist. Her songs are catchy, but have a dark edge that can invoke emotion in her audience. All of her songs come from a raw and personal place, and because of the small setting, the audience could feel that. She opened with her biggest hit, “You,” which got the audience hyped.

She continued by playing through her EP. The audience seemed to love her performance, and got particularly excited when she played her second most popular song, “Just Friends.” She also tried out some of her new songs on the audience. It’s hard to compare her because she is so unique, but listeners may find her similar to artists like Maggie Rodgers and even Lorde. Her record is great, but I think she sounded even better performing live.

