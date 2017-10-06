Crime Report from August 22 to September 30 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Division of Public Safety between Aug. 22 and Sept. 30. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or DPS incident reports.

SEX OFFENSE (1)

Unknown date, unknown location

A female Drexel student reported that about one year ago the complainant was sexually assaulted by a male known to her.

ROBBERY (2)

Sept. 25, 4:15 p.m. unknown block of North 34th Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that the complainant became involved in a verbal disagreement with her boyfriend, a non-Drexel affiliate, who assaulted the complainant and took her cell phone.

Sept. 29, 1:15 a.m. 3400 block of Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male wearing a mask entered the complainant’s store, implied that he had a weapon and fled the store after taking cigarettes and cash from the clerk. No injuries.

BURGLARY (1)

Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 400 block of North 33rd Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) forced entry to the complainant’s basement office and took a TV, cash, blank checks and personal items. Drexel police stopped a male prior to the report and recovered all of the stolen items.

ASSAULT (2)

Sept. 16, Off-campus location

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that a male known to the complainant threatened to shoot him during a sporting event that was taking place at Vidas Field.

Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took assorted jewelry that was left in a common area in the complainant’s room.

Sept. 17, 10:35 p.m. 100 block of North 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that the complainant was assaulted by another female Drexel student who is known to them. No injuries reported.

THEFT (17)

Aug. 22 to Sept. 21, 2900 block of Queen Lane

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

Sept. 13 to Sept. 23, 3400 block of Lancaster Ave

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took a Playstation 4 controller and video game from the complainant’s room.

Sept. 16, 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. 3400 block of Chestnut Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported to Philadelphia Police a female known to the complainant took jewelry that was left in view.

Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, 3100 block of JFK Boulevard

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) removed the vehicle registration plate from the rear of the complainant’s auto.

Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 200 North Broad Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s vehicle by breaking a window and took a cardholder containing ID.

Sept. 18, 1:20 a.m. 2900 block of Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s purse containing personal items after it was left in a common area.

Sept. 18, 12:30 p.m. 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel affiliate reported an unknown male fled the bookstore with items that he failed to pay for.

Sept. 18, 3500 block of Hamilton Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) took two packages that were delivered to the complainant’s residence and left unattended.

Sept. 18, Off Campus Location

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) withdrew cash from the complainant’s account without their permission.

Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 3175 block of JFK Boulevard

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took cash from the complainant’s apartment that was left in view.

Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 3400 block of Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) removed a household item from a carton that was delivered and left unattended on the complainant’s steps.

Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 3500 block of Lancaster Avenue

A Drexel student reported that while multiple guests were at the complainant’s location, unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured with a Kryptonite lock that was also taken.

Sept. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 3200 block of Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) took a package containing cosmetics that was delivered and left unattended on the complainant’s front porch.

Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 200 North 32nd Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s vehicle with no sign of force and took a pair of sneakers and personal items.

Sept. 26, 5:24 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. 3300 block of Spring Garden Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown male removed a package containing a cell phone case from the complainant’s front porch where it was left unattended.

Sept. 27, 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 3200 block of Chestnut Street

A Drexel employee reported that unknown person(s) took the complainant’s wallet and then made an unauthorized purchase at the bookstore using their credit card.

Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 3300 block of Race Street

A Drexel student reported that unknown person(s) entered the complainant’s room through an unlocked front door and took their backpack that contained a Macbook Pro along with personal items.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (29)

During the period covered in this report there were 21 policy violations for alcohol and eight policy violations for drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.