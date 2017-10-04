Former Drexel neurologist terminated from university following internal investigation, now faces criminal charges | The Triangle

Criminal charges have been filed against the former chairman of the Department of Neurology at Drexel University, Ricardo Cruciani, following his termination of employment from Drexel in March 2017. He was terminated after an internal investigation regarding complaints made by multiple patients concerning his conduct.

The charges reportedly include seven counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure and harassment involving female patients, according to 6ABC Action News.

The official statement on behalf of Drexel University is printed below.

Drexel University is aware of the criminal charges that have been filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office against a neurologist previously employed by Drexel, Dr. Ricardo Cruciani. Cruciani’s employment was terminated in March 2017 after Drexel completed a comprehensive internal investigation of complaints made by several patients about his conduct. Following the completion of the investigation and Cruciani’s termination, Drexel also notified the professional licensing authorities in three states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York) about its internal findings regarding Cruciani’s conduct. And the University assisted patients wanting to report his conduct to the Philadelphia Police’s Special Victims Unit (SVU). Drexel has worked cooperatively with the Philadelphia SVU and the District Attorney’s Office during their investigation.

Patient safety and well-being is a top priority in all of Drexel’s clinical practices. Drexel has provided support and resources to Cruciani’s former patients, including medical and counseling services and assistance with transitioning to new medical care providers.

Drexel is deeply disturbed by the reports that led to the filing of these charges and will continue to assist and cooperate with the investigation being led by the Philadelphia SVU and the District Attorney’s Office. The University continues to take steps to strengthen policies as well as the training and education for faculty and professional staff on the importance of recognizing and reporting concerns or allegations regarding misconduct.