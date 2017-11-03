Timothy Kurzweg named vice provost | The Triangle

Timothy P. Kurzweg, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Drexel University, has been appointed vice provost for undergraduate education to foster student achievement at the university.

Kurzweg is replacing John DiNardo after more than a decade of service. Through the position Kurzweg will work with Provost M. Brian Blake, senior leadership, deans, faculty and students to develop new initiatives that drive university success.

“Working within the framework established by our 2012-2019 Strategic Plan, he will create initiatives committed to ensuring that Drexel undergraduate students are among the most academically, socially, and civically engaged in the nation, and driven by a passion for learning by doing,” Blake told DrexelNow.

Blake told The Triangle in July that the role would be transforming into a position that is more heavily based in gathering data and performing analytics.

Kurzweg has experience conducting research through his former role as Drexel’s Provost Fellow in 2016. Working alongside six other faculty members, he collaborated with administrators on special projects to enhance the university’s strategic academic vision, including investigating how students on co-op could remain engaged on campus.

Kurzweg has undergone several other well-funded research studies and recently, he and his colleagues received a nearly $1.4 million award from the National Institutes of Health for work in smart textiles. He and his collaborators also received an $800,000 grant for further research into textiles used in a medical setting.

“The professionalism and enthusiasm that Tim demonstrated during his tenure as a fellow underscores the high expectations I have for him in his new post,” Blake said.

Kurzweg is also an entrepreneur who frequently contributes to journals and presents at conferences.

Through his new role, he will also oversee ROTC programs, consult with the Faculty Senate, and chair the Associate Dean’s Council and the Academic Programs Coordination Committee.

According to Blake’s July interview with The Triangle, the vice provost role is not the only one that will be experiencing reorganization. Multiple Drexel administrators in top leadership positions will either be leaving or changing positions this academic year.

In addition to Dinardo, Julie Mostov, former vice provost for global initiatives, and James Herbert, former executive vice provost and dean of the graduate college, have left the university this year. Pete Franks, vice president for cooperative education and career development; Frank Linnehan, dean of LeBow College of Business; and George Gephart, President and C.E.O. of the Academy of Natural Sciences, will also be departing Drexel this year.

Blake seems optimistic about the future of Drexel and these changes.

“I am thrilled to have Tim come aboard, and fully confident that he will help us champion a vision for exemplary undergraduate education in concert with Drexel’s mission and its strength in teaching, research and experiential learning,” Blake told DrexelNow.