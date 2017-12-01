Beyond disrespect | The Triangle

President Donald Trump hosted an event Nov. 27 to honor Native people who served as code talkers in World War II and were able to use their language to assist with transmitting secret radio messages. The event hosted three of 13 code talkers in the White House, where Trump made some statements meant to honor the veterans. However, in his speech, Trump also aired his ongoing grievances with Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren by making a comment about her supposed shared heritage with Native peoples.

“You’re very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative here in Congress who they say was here a long time ago … They call her Pocahontas,” Trump said, referring to a nickname he has previously used for Warren.

The use of Pocahontas for Warren began circulating when it was discovered that Warren listed herself as a minority in a Harvard legal directory between 1986 and 1995. However, an investigation by the Boston Globe elucidated the fact that Warren never appeared to list herself as a minority in applications to schools or jobs, and her personal statements hold that her listing in the directory was merely to remain open to opportunities for social and networking events for people with Native lineage. Yet some of her opponents, specifically Republican Sen. Scott Brown, have perpetuated the idea that Warren leaned on her 3 percent Cherokee heritage to unfairly advance her career.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without throwing out a racial slur,” Warren said responding to Trump’s statement from Nov. 27 in an interview with MSNBC.

While it is easy to get caught up in the politics of this story, what is truly important is to recognize that what Trump said at an event honoring indigenous veterans was a racial slur, and should not be tolerated.

The true story of Pocahontas, rescued from oral histories and recreated by Native culture historians, is actually one of a young girl who was kidnapped, raped, taken from her family and children, sold and eventually murdered at the hands of English settlers. The whitewashed version of the story often recounted today (and in the classic Disney movie we all know) has been shown to be filled with false pieces to paint a happier picture.

On the same day as the event, Jefferson Keel, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, released a statement.

“We regret that the president’s use of the name Pocahontas as a slur to insult a political adversary is overshadowing the true purpose of today’s White House ceremony. … Today was about recognizing the remarkable courage and invaluable contributions of our Native code talkers,” he said.

It is important to remember that the history of colonial and early-American genocide of indigenous peoples is not so far in our past. To use Pocahontas as a gibe at a white woman in front of indigenous people (who are also highly-respected veterans) was completely unjustified and disrespectful behavior, especially coming from the president. It is not right to make light of the extensive and rarely discussed history of the brutalization of people of color in this country, in any manner, let alone at an event meant to honor indigenous veterans. Willful and disrespectful ignorance of the history of injustice towards Native people in this country should never be tolerated.