Set goals this year, not resolutions | The Triangle

New Year, new me, am I right?

Wrong.

It’s time to let go of all the pointless New Year’s resolutions right now, because they’re bogus. If I had a dollar for every new face in the gym, boy I’d have a couple hundred dollars. But seriously, let’s start off with this first one right here — 2018 is going to be different. That’s undisputable; the difference however, is up to you.

It’s time to actually do something different to be something different. People want to lose weight, people want a better relationship, people want more money, people want to be successful. One thing everyone seeks is validation, but the root of that which is pure, is happiness, and boy is that hard to find.

So the question is, how are you going to find your happiness?

Well I can start by saying you’re certainly not going to find it in an arbitrary and unplanned New Year’s resolution. Yes, speaking something into existence is the first step, but saying that is not going to sway the universal alignment magically in your favor.

It’s time to actually start planning, blowing off the dust from the construction paper you probably never use and writing things down. It’s one thing to say something, but when you write it down it exists in the world, it’s tangible, so dress it up and hang it somewhere to remind you. But don’t think that this is the key to the results you’ve been waiting for.

It’s very easy to get sucked into the idea that if your newfound resolution hasn’t stuck around by the end of January that it’s time to toss out the protein powder in favor of a slice of cake, or three, but January is just the first 31 days of an entire year of progress. Don’t make this a year to be better — make this a year to be you. Stay true to the things you love.

This isn’t the special workout sequence to burn calories like toilet paper, or the declassified school survival guide. It’s a list all your own.

This list is for your own personal growth, and it’s not supposed to be something that’s rushed. That freshman 15 or adulthood 20 ain’t going to go back from whence it came in the same hasty manner it came in. It takes dedication, and I think the most important part is pacing.

Happiness is not something you’re going to get tomorrow, and while there will be swift moments of peace of mind and satisfaction, once they’re gone you might be back to the same humdrum state of mind. It’s something that you’re going to have to work toward, and it doesn’t have an algorithm or pattern to follow. I think the biggest thing about it is just doing things — creating moments.

When was the last time that you were genuinely happy? Can you remember the time, the moment, the feeling you had, that exact tingle in your chest and the ease of mind? It could have been ages ago, but hold onto that feeling, and look to recreate it again.

I don’t think we should be living life to gain validation from others, which is often attached to what happiness really is; it may be what you want but it’s not what you need. Stop with all the 30-day shreds and do something that actually bears meaning and content. You are who you are — accept it. If you do want to change yourself to be happy, do it, but take your time, because there are still over 300 days left in the year for you to finish it.

Put things on that list that you’ve never done before, things you’ve dared yourself to do, things you’ve always wanted to do. Things you dreamed of doing. They can be as small as trying a new food, or going to see a new movie, even if it’s by yourself. Learn a new language, meet new people, finally get a driver’s license. Cross them off as you go, and then you’ll see real progress — life progress.

Set some consistency in your life and keep at it, and leave that list up all year. Seasons will change but that doesn’t mean you have to. Learn how to live a life that suits you, and if it isn’t making you happy, it’s time you move on.

New Year’s resolutions don’t last long, but this time make it real. Write out things you want to do, a plan, or a set of challenges for yourself. Just because you fall off for a week or a month doesn’t mean it’s over. Keep at the things you want, no matter how small, and go for them, because at the end of the year you’ll realize what an amazing year it’s been, and you’ll find your happiness.