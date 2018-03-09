Historic Torah Donated to Chabad Serving Drexel by Alumni Entrepreneurs | The Triangle

For the first time, Jewish students at Drexel will be hosting a unique and special celebratory ceremony on March 11 as a Torah scroll – Judaism’s most sacred text – will be completed by Chabad and put to use in religious services. The Torah was donated by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, who started the delivery startup goPuff when they were just Juniors at Drexel University.

Students, faculty and community members are looking forward to attending as an expert scribe inks in the final letters of the magnificent scroll, as done 3,300 years ago for the very first time by Moses.

An authentic Torah scroll is a mind-boggling masterpiece of intense labor and skill. Comprising between 62 and 84 sheets of parchment cured, tanned, scraped and prepared according to precise specifications in accordance with Jewish tradition, and containing exactly 304,805 letters, the resulting handwritten scroll takes months to complete. Time-honored requirements set out everything from the quality of the parchment and type of ink used to the character of the scribe. The slightest error or smudge can void the entire 54-portion parchment.

The moment of completion is considered a highly revered and joyous one for Jews. Upon completion of the scroll, the assembled traditionally gather around the Torah scroll to exuberantly sing and dance together followed by a festive meal.

Rabbi Chaim and Moussia Goldstein moved to the area in 2010 and have served as directors of Chabad serving Drexel since. “Writing a Torah is a timeless connection to the past and a key to a Jewish future. At the center of Judaism is the living Torah scroll that helps us navigate the spiral of life,” said Rabbi Goldstein.

For the Goldsteins, it is particularly meaningful that the Torah is being dedicated by two recent students who were extremely active with Chabad. “Yakir and Rafael were like family during their time at Drexel and it is heartening to see them demonstrate their commitment to the future of Jewish life on campus by donating a Torah scroll which is the very core of Judaism,” said Moussia.

Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev met as Freshmen at Drexel in 2014, became friends and co-founded the Philly based delivery startup goPuff. The company recently raised $8.25 million in Series A funding and goPuff now makes thousands of deliveries a day. The partners were also named to Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ list.

Rafael credits a deepening connection to Judaism he developed at Chabad for providing, “ a certain discipline which helps me in my business.”

Him and Yakir view their opportunity to dedicate a Torah as a major milestone in their lives. Said Rafael, “Torah is the bedrock of the Jewish community, and we feel that our success is a blessing from God. This is why we we are dedicating a Torah – to show our thanks to God and to continue strengthening Chabad and the Jewish community at Drexel to grow even stronger.”

The Torah completion ceremony will take place Sunday, March 11 at 12:00 PM at Ross Commons 224 N 34 St. At 1pm there will be a street parade to accompany the new scroll to the Chabad House at 3507 baring street.

For dedication opportunities or to RSVP, visit DrexelTorah.com