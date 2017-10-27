Field hockey defeats Towson, falls to William & Mary | The Triangle

After three straight losses, the Drexel University women’s field hockey team came back to claim their first point in Colonial Athletic Association play against the Towson University Tigers Oct. 20.

The opening half was scoreless, but the Dragons outshot the Tigers 10-1 forcing Towson goalkeeper Emilee Woodall to save four shots. The Dragons had eight penalty corners, and both teams played a clean game with no fouls given for any players.

The game heated up in the second half when during the 42nd minute, junior Megan Wiest scored off an assist from fellow junior Katie Pappas for her fourth goal of the season.

The Dragons would score again in the 54th minute as sophomore Tess Bernheimer grabbed her fifth goal of the season.

Over the next four minutes, the Dragons were up 2-0 and held off a charge by the Tigers. With a solid momentum, sophomore Tess Horan found the pass from Rebecca Weinstock to score her fifth goal of the season and Drexel’s third of the game.

With a comfortable lead of 3-0, the Dragons had 12 minutes left in the game. The Tigers came back to score one goal in the 60th minute, but their offense ran out of time to score again.

By the end of the game, Weist had led the team with six shots, two of which were on goal converting one for a point. Freshman Chandler McFeeley took five shots with three on goal.

Very close to a shutout, junior goalkeeper Erin Gilchrist had only one save and allowed just one goal to get by her.

The Dragons hosted the College of William & Mary Tribe Oct. 22 at Buckley Field for Alumni and Family Day. Unfortunately, they fell to the Tribe 2-0 to fall to 6-11 (1-3 CAA play).

Neither team scored until 23:38 into the first half when Cammie Lloyd of William & Mary caught an assist from Emma MacLeod.

The Tribe went into halftime leading 1-0 against the Dragons. The Dragons were outshot 13-5 in the first half, but Gilchrist grabbed eight saves.

The Tribe were quick to come out strong in the second half, taking four shots within the first five minutes and controlling the pace of the game.

In the 42nd minute, MacLeod of William & Mary scored her 10th goal of the season to put the Tribe up 2-0.

William & Mary was able to hold the Dragons on defense for the remainder of the game. The Tribe took nine shots compared to the Dragons’ one in the second half.

Gilchrist had 13 total saves for this game. Both of Drexel’s shot attempts on goal were saved by Morgan Connor.

WIth their season coming to an end, the Dragons will have two final games on the road against the Northeastern University Huskies Oct. 27 and Hofstra University Oct 29. They will be looking to win both of these games in order to move onto the CAA Semifinals Nov. 3.