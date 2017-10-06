Field hockey shuts out Bryant University 4-0 | The Triangle

The Drexel University women’s field hockey team took a disappointing loss to the University of Delaware Blue Hens Sept. 29, but came back strong Oct. 1 to shut out Bryant University.

Junior Erin Gilchrist had two saves within the first three minutes of play in the opening half against the Blue Hens. Delaware came out strong and controlled the offense right from the start.

A goal by Lotte de Koning seven minutes into play put Delaware up 1-0. It appeared that the Dragons would need a strong defense to stop the command of the Blue Hens.

Another great save by Gilchrist 12:12 into play helped the Dragons settle in, but there was no stopping Lisa Giezeman from finding an open spot to shoot to put the Blue Hens up 2-0 by the 15 minute mark.

The Dragons got their first shot on goal by Megan Wiest 22:43 in, but it was saved by Emmeline Oltmans of Delaware.

Delaware would increase their lead by another point making it a 3-0 game heading into the second half.

The second half was controlled by the Blue Hens as well as the Dragons struggled to find their rhythm while keeping up with the pace.

After a brilliant save by Gilchrist 3:12 into the second half, Delaware’s Taylor Lister came back just over a minute later to score unassisted.

The Dragons continued to stay on defense until Tess Horan took a shot on goal which was saved by Sydney Rhodes. The final score was 4-0.

A tough matchup for the Dragons, but Gilchrist came away with nine saves.

The team looked ahead to their Sunday matchup against the Bryant University Bulldogs. This time, the Dragons would end up taking control of the game.

A shot by the Bulldogs 21 seconds into play opened up the competition, but Gilchrist came away with the save.

Three shots on goal were taken by the Dragons before freshman Chandler McFeeley scored off of an assist from Tess Horan. With less than three minutes to play in the first half, the Dragons were up 1-0 leading into the second.

The first 15 minutes of the second half was controlled by the Dragons as they found themselves on the Bulldogs’ side of the field taking shots on goal.

It wasn’t until the 50th minute that junior Katie Bagdon scored off of a penalty stroke for her first goal of the season. The Dragons were now up 2-0 — a comfortable lead ahead of the Bulldogs.

WIth this added confidence, freshman Reilly Finegan had her first goal unassisted in the 58th minute to help her team increase their lead to 3-0.

The Bulldogs seemed to have no response to the Dragons’ offense. Freshman Katie Ronan scored her first collegiate goal in the final seconds of play.

With much of the action happening on the other side of the field, Gilchrist only came away with two saves compared to Lyndsay Swanston’s 11. The Dragons outshot the Bulldogs 24-2 with 15 of their shots being on goal.

The Dragons will be on the road this Friday as they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia to play James Madison University. They will continue on to Charlottesville, Virginia to play the University of Virginia Oct. 8.

These two top-ranked teams will be tough matchups for the Dragons, but they are up to the task.