Jordan, Alexandersson leading men’s soccer team early | The Triangle

The Drexel University men’s soccer team lost their season opener to the St. John’s University Red Storm Aug. 25 at Vidas Field with a final score was 3-0.

Sophomores Martin Farias and Strick Newsom, who sat out during the 2016 season, started in this game for the Dragons. Five freshmen also made their debut during this game which included Neil Boyal, Laolu Daranijo, Patrick Murphy, Anthony Amore and Chris Carroll.

Three of those freshmen, Boyal, Daranijo and Amore, each took a shot on goal during the game. However, the Dragons were outshot 18-8 by the Red Storm.

Senior goalkeeper Jacob Jordan finished the game with four saves, but allowed three shots to get past him.

Junior Mathias Ebbesen took a header shot in the first half, but it was blocked. His second shot came in the last 20 minutes of the game, but it went wide.

Senior Erik Alexandersson, who was a consistent starter for the Dragons last year, took a shot during the 28th minute in the first half but it was blocked.

The Dragons hosted the Bowling Green State University Falcons Sept. 1 and fell 3-0.

The Falcons were quick to get on the scoreboard as Moe Mustafa had his first goal of the season after a turnover by the Dragons 3:54 into play.

The Dragons did not have the opportunity to take a shot on goal until the 17th minute when Daranijo attempted a header shot that was saved by Falcons goalkeeper Anthony Mwembia.

Erik Alexandersson had his own header shot in the 23rd minute, but Mwembia came away with another impressive save.

Tristan Thompson and Daranijo both took shots on goal before the end of the first half, but neither found its way into the net. The Dragons trailed 1-0 leading into the second.

The Falcons had outshot the Dragons 9-6 in the first half, but Drexel goalkeeper Jacob Jordan grabbed three saves to help stop the Falcons’ offense.

Mustafa continued to lead the offense for the Falcons. During the 56th minute, Mustafa found the far post passed Jordan off a header shot for another goal. The Falcons led 2-0.

A little over three minutes later, Alexis Souahy had his first goal of the season for the Falcons. The score was now 3-0, but the Dragons kept putting pressure on both sides until the end.

Jacob Jordan came away with a total of seven saves, four of which were in the second half. The Dragons were outshot 12-6 in the second half.

After a full week before their next game, the Dragons hosted the College of William and Mary Tribe at Vidas Field Sept. 9.

The game was scoreless for the first and second halves forcing an overtime and then double overtime. The game ended in a draw with the Dragons earning a point in their first game in Colonial Athletic Association play this season.

Although the Dragons outshot the Tribe 7-5 in the first half, they did not have the opportunity for a shot on goal in the second.

A header shot by Mathias Ebbesen came 1:05 into play that was blocked. In the 22nd minute, Patrick Murphy attempted a shot on goal, but it was saved by Phil Breno.

Two shots were taken by the Dragons in the 30th minute just 21 seconds apart. The first from Xavier Bou Hernandez and the second from Alexandersson.

Jordan had five saves in the second half. With neither team having a shot on goal in either overtime, the scoreboard remained 0-0 for the first draw between these teams after 19 meetings.

The Dragons will travel to Seattle to play the University of Washington Huskies Sept. 14 and then the Seattle University Redhawks Sept. 17.

The Dragons return to Philadelphia where they will host the University of Pennsylvania Quakers at the end of Welcome Week Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Before classes begin, head to Vidas Field to check out the men’s soccer team.